Breaking Bad: Aaron Paul Hints That Jesse Pinkman Will Appear In Better Call Saul

Breaking Bad is one of the most celebrated shows in recent history, and a large part of its success was due to the incredible performances by Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston.

Pinkman and Walter were fan-favorite characters throughout the series, and it looks like one of them could be returning to the screen.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During an appearance on The Ellen Show, Aaron Paul revealed that Jesse Pinkman could have a role on Better Call Saul. The show has featured characters from Breaking Bad before, but Pinkman would be the first true star to return. Ellen asked if we’d see Jesse in the prequel series, and Paul responded:

“God, I hope so,” he said. “Maybe I already shot it. We just — or they just — wrapped the [latest] season.”

Paul may be too old to play young Jesse Pinkman – who would be about high school age in Saul, but the show features a slew of flash-forward scenes. This is where Paul’s character could be best utilized.

Better Call Saul – the Breaking Bad prequel series – revolves around Bob Odenkirk’s character Saul Goodman. The lying attorney was a hilarious character that deserved his own spin-off, and his new show focuses on his adventures before he met up with Walter and Jesse.

If Jesse is truly returning to TV, Breaking Bad fans better get ready to buckle up. Who knows what he will bring to the table this time.

Better Call Saul season 3 premieres this spring on AMC