Brand New Details Emerge About Teresa Giudice One Year After Prison

All new details about Teresa Giudice have emerged one year after her release from the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut in 2015.

Despite being incarcerated last year, and having her husband being taken away to prison in March, the star of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey “is thriving,” according to her attorney James L. Leonard.

A source close to Giudice said, “She is still so happy to be home and to be there for her girls.”

While she is reportedly doing quite well, a source of disappointment for Giudice has been that the reality star will be spending the first Christmas without her husband Joe, who was sentenced to 41 months at the Federal Correctional Institution at Fort Dix, New Jersey for fraud and tax evasion charges, according to People.

Leonard said, “[Teresa] misses Joe a lot.”

The pain of their separation is amplified during the holiday season as Christmas is Teresa’s favorite time of year. Over the course of the last month, she has been shopping for her four daughters – Gia, 15, Gabriella, 12, Milania, 10, and Audriana, 7 – and decorating the house.

A source close to the family said that Teresa and the girls would be spending Christmas Eve at her brother Joe and Melissa Gorga’s home.

“She and the girls will spend Christmas Day with Joe’s family like they usually do,” the source says.

Despite her husband being in prison, Teresa is happy that her life is slowly coming back to normal.

“I think the last year was a whirlwind for Teresa,” says Leonard. “She left Danbury at 5 a.m. and was filming Real Housewives of New Jersey less than two hours later. Her book Turning The Tables: From Housewife to Inmate and Back came out in February and made The New York Times bestseller list and then Joe went away in March. So this has been a very eventful year full of highs and lows, but she is doing amazing.”

Part of what has helped Teresa is constantly communicating with her husband Joe, the source revealed.

“They talk by phone and email each other every day,” the source said. “He talks to the girls all the time, too.”

“She visits him every week, unless one of the girls has a soccer tournament or something and she can’t go,” the source said.

While in prison, Teresa found a new appreciation for yoga. She is currently working to get her certification to be a yoga instructor.

“She will be getting her certification in the next year,” says Leonard.

Yoga has also been therapeutic for Teresa. The source close to the Giudice family said: “She loves Yoga. It has been amazing for her this past year.”

