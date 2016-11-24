Brad Pitt Will Celebrate Thanksgiving Without His Kids And Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt‘s Thanksgiving will look a little different this year, PEOPLE reports.

Pitt is currently in the midst of a legal battle with Angelina Jolie over custody of their six children, and the actor will reportedly not be spending Thanksgiving with his children or his estranged wife.

The 52-year-old actor was recently cleared of charges by the FBI in relation to an incident involving the couple’s 15-year-old son Maddox on a plane in September. The Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) also concluded its investigation into the incident earlier this month.

The couple’s children, Maddox, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, are currently living with Jolie, and Pitt filed a response to Jolie’s divorce petition on Nov. 4 asking to share joint physical and legal custody of the kids. Jolie has asked for sole custody, with visitation rights for Pitt.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Pitt “has been very unhappy with the arrangement,” adding that the actor “loves his kids and wants to spend more time with them.”

This article first appeared on Womanista.com