New Photos Of Brad Pitt Surface Revealing His Ultra-Thin Figure

Ever since his debut in Hollywood back in the ’90s, Brad Pitt has regularly been considered one of the most attractive leading men in the industry. The actor has starred in a variety of films, but even his dark turns in films like 12 Monkeys and Fight Club has appealed to fans, embracing his twisted side of his leading man looks. The actor was recently spotted looking incredibly skinny, which could be due to the project he’s working on or personal stress from his recent relationship ending, but no matter how much weight he’s lost, he’s an actor that’s hard not to notice. You can head to the Daily Mail to see the photos.

Many actors have gained or lost dramatic amounts of weight for roles, a physical demand that the actor has never really had to take part in.

One of the biggest physical changes the actor had to make was for Fight Club, dropping down to around 155 lbs. with around 5% body fat.

Pitt is currently shooting Ad Astra, a science fiction project from The Lost City of Z director James Gray, so it’s possible the weight loss can be tied to that project.

When speaking to Collider, Gray said of the project, “The science-fiction genre is so tricky because there are elements of fantasy usually involved, and there are also fantastical elements. What I’m trying to do is the most realistic depiction of space travel that’s been put in a movie and to basically say, ‘Space is awfully hostile to us.’”

The film doesn’t sound like a typical sci-fi outing, as Gray describes, “It’s kind of a Heart of Darkness story about traveling to the outer edge of our solar system. I have a lot of hopes for it but it is certainly ambitious. It starts shooting July 17th, so not too far away. I’m filled with terror, but that’s fine.”

The last few months have been quite stressful for Pitt, as he has separated from his wife Angelina Jolie. The two have been battling for as much time with their children as possible, sometimes leading to harsh words being tossed around about one another.

Hopefully, the weight loss is tied into the role and Pitt is in good emotional health.

