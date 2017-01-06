Brad Pitt Only Had One Visit With His Kids During Christmas, Source Says

Over the course of the holiday season, Brad Pitt only saw his six kids one time. The World War Z star is in the midst of an ongoing divorce battle with his estranged wife Angelina Jolie, and she has primary custody of their brood.

A source close to the celebrity couple dished on the details of Brad and Angelina’s holiday arrangements.

For New Years, Jolie had all six children: Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and the 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. The family spent the holiday in Butte, Colorado and was seen hitting the slopes and touring the city, according to People.

Brad Pitt was not seen on the family trip to Colorado. He reportedly only was able to spend time with some of the younger kids on Christmas Day over the entire holiday season.

Even though Angelina had the kids for New Years, she was reportedly totally outraged that the children had to go to Brad’s place for Christmas.

“Angelina [was] furious about this,” a source close to the couple said. “She’s having a meltdown. She can’t believe it’s happening. After being told that the kids were cleared to visit Brad at his house she tried to change the terms and have the visit at her home. But she was firmly told no. And that made her furious.”

Most recently, Angelina agreed to keep the documents regarding their divorce negotiations private. However, she claimed that his true intention was to maintain his reputation rather than trying to spare the kids from being dragged through the media firestorm.

According to the legal documents obtained by TMZ, Laura Wasser says that Brad is lashing out at her due to the fact that he’s “terrified that the public will learn the truth.”

Pitt made headlines in December after he totally went off on Angelina because she filed unsealed documents that were drawn up with the goal of preventing him from tweaking the current custody arrangement. In the court docs, Angelina accused her former beau of attempting to “deflect from [his] own role in the media storm which has engulfed the parties’ children.”

The document continued: “There is little doubt that [Brad] would prefer to keep the entire case private, particularly given the detailed investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Dept. of Children and Family Services into allegation of abuse.”

The investigations with the FBI and DCFS have both concluded that there was no wrongdoing on Pitt’s part in the private jet incident.

What are your thoughts about Brad Pitt only getting to see his kids one time over the holidays?

