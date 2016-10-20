Brad Pitt Meets With Son Maddox For First Time In Over A Month

For the first time since his divorce from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has met with his 15-year-old son Maddox.

On Wednesday, the World War Z star visited with Maddox while a therapist was present as part of the temporary custody settlement that Brad and his estranged wife Angelina Jolie settled upon.

The father-son duo allegedly had an altercation on a private jet more than a month ago on September 14. The incident resulted in an anonymous call to the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), and made the claim that the 52-year-old actor was both verbally and physically abusive towards Maddox. However, other reports have indicated that there was no physical abuse that took place.

The FBI is still investigating the incident, but it is purely a fact-finding mission. On Tuesday, Angelina and the kids were questioned for hours by the FBI to shed some light on the falling out between Maddox and Brad.

Prior to Wednesday, Brad had visits with his other five children. The face-to-face meeting with Maddox was a turning point, according to TMZ.

Pitt and Jolie share six children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienn. Jolie currently has temporary physical custody of all six kids under a short term settlement that was created by the Los Angeles DCFS. The custody arrangement states that Angelina would get temporary physical custody of the children while Brad gets visitation.

Most recently, Angelina was “pissed” at Brad Pitt after he sought advice from her father Jon Voigt.

“She is really pissed at her dad,” an insider close to the couple said. “She is really bothered that he is talking to Brad. … Angelina is speaking to [Voight] but not a lot and not telling him hardly anything because she doesn’t trust him.”

While Pitt has reached out to Angelina’s father, it appears that the celebrity couple has not been in touch at all since the divorce papers were filed.

“Brad and Angie haven’t had any contact, and it’s all being worked out via their teams,” a source close to the family said. “It’s just a sad situation.”

Brangelina want their family to function with both a father and mother figure present. But according to the family’s former bodyguard, it seems like their parenting situation wasn’t as normal as the Hollywood couple thought it was.

