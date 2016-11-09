Brad Pitt Makes First Public Appearance Since Angelina Jolie Fiasco

Spotted! Brad Pitt was seen for the first time following his split from Angelina Jolie in September.

On Tuesday, the actor attended a private screening of Moonlight in Los Angeles. He was accompanied by friend and Ocean’s costar Julia Roberts.

The 52-year-old’s outing comes one day after a rep for Jolie released a new statement saying that the two have reached a legal agreement about the custody of their six children. However, other sources close to the situation say that the pair have not reached a new agreement, nor have they permanently settled their issues between them, and Pitt still plans to push for joint custody.

Pitt filed a response on Nov. 4 requesting joint custody after Jolie, 41, requested sole physical custody in her Sept. 19 divorce filing.

Pitt is expected to make his first red carpet appearance at the premiere of his new film Allied on Wednesday night. Allied is the film where rumors of his spending too much time with Marion Cotillard began.

[H/T People]