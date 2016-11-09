Brad Pitt Cleared Of All Child Abuse Allegations

It’s a big day for Brad Pitt.



The Hollywood superstar found a victory in the fight for his six children with Angelina Jolie after being cleared of all child abuse allegations by the Los Angeles County Department of Children.

It was earlier alleged that Pitt had assaulted his eldest son Maddox while on a private jet back in September. Jolie then filed for divorce, as well as sole custody of all their children. An investigation was launched into the matter, and it was ultimately determined that Pitt should be cleared of the charges.

Pitt has recently filed for joint custody of his children, but as it stands, he is only allowed to see them with in a therapeutic setting.

“The six children will stay in their mother’s custody, and the children will continue therapeutic visits with their father,” a spokesperson for Jolie said. “This has been determined by childcare professionals to be in the children’s best interest.”

Do you think Pitt should be allowed to have joint custody of his children now that he’s been cleared of his child abuse charges?

