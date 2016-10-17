Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s Former Bodyguard Speaks Out, Claims He Practically ‘Fathered’ The Children

Mark Billingham, the former bodyguard for Hollywood A-listers Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, has spoken out about the couple’s divorce and claims that he practically “fathered” the their six children.

“The biggest concern for them was the kidnapping of the kids, it’s all about money,” 51-year-old Billingham said to the the U.K.’s The Sun. “Angie and Brad are very worried about who goes near the children.”

The Mr. and Mrs. Smith stars were apparently completely at ease with Billingham, the former SAS officer, being around their children.

“It was clear from the start we had a great chemistry and they trusted me with the kids,” Billingham said. “We got very close, I was living with them all the time. I could take the kids anywhere I wanted to on my own. No one else was allowed to do that.”

Pitt, 51, and Jolie, 42, are extremely protective about who goes near the kids. If Billingham wanted to bring in extra people to protect them, “[Brad and Angelina] wouldn’t let any of those near the kids,” he said.

“They could look out for them from a distance but they couldn’t physically touch them,” Billingham said. “I took them swimming. I fathered them, basically.”

Billingham was the head of security for the famous couple and was there to make Brad and Angelina feel as relaxed as possible in social settings.

“What surprised me was their low level of common sense,” Billingham said. “I found it crazy when they would ask me questions like, ‘How do I go down to that bar?’ and ‘What do I need to do to get there?’ They’re not stupid, but because of the world they live in they just haven’t done something like that for so long. I found that weird.”

Since their divorce was announced, the couple has reached a temporary custody agreement. Pitt is allowed supervised visitation and just recently had his first visit with the children.

