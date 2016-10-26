Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Will Continue to Follow Temporary DCFS Plan as Investigation Continues

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will continue the temporary parenting plan that was recommended by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services while its investigation continues, PEOPLE reports.

DCFS is looking into an incident on the family’s private plane that occured on Sept. 14. It was revealed that during the incident Pitt may have been “verbally abusive” and gotten “physical” with one of his children.

The temporary plan was scheduled through Oct. 20, however a source told PEOPLE it is not unusual for it to be extended. Both Jolie, 41, and Pitt, 52, will continue to attend individual counseling and also attend family counseling with their children.

“People have erroneously made the assumption that the original Oct. 20th date of the agreement between the two parties was also in some way a deadline for DCFS, and that is simply not the case,” explains the source.

“The parties reached an initial agreement and standard operating procedure is that a DCFS investigation is open-ended; DCFS is under no deadline and there is no delay here, simply a continuation of an ongoing process,” the source adds.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Womanista.com.