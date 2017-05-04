Blade Runner Sequel Won’t Reveal If Deckard Is A Replicant

The original 1982 Blade Runner movie starring Harrison Ford is one of the most sophisticated and iconic dystopian sci-fi films of all time and is still held in high regard.

In fact, the biggest mystery of the original film still hasn’t been solved or confirmed. While Ridley Scott (original director) claims that main character Deckard is a replicant, Harrison Ford says that he is a human.

As far as the new 2017 reboot Blade Runner 2049 is concerned, we still won’t be getting a definitive answer on the matter.

In a recent interview with Allocine director Denis Villeneuve explains:

“The filmmaker says it was very important to him not to break the tension of the mystery that lingers around Scott’s original movie, or solve all its riddles. You might think that because Nexus 6 replicants only have a four-year lifespan, that the return of Ford in “Blade Runner 2049” as Deckard answers the question regarding his humanity, but Villeneuve says “not necessarily.” So, get ready for those internet debates to start raging once again.“

If Harrison Ford as Deckard is returning for the Blade Runner sequel, wouldn’t be have to be AI because 2049 takes place so much later than the original? The actor himself has clearly aged…does that mean the replicants age?

We already have a billion questions on this one…but that’s probably what Villleneuve is going for!

The film stars Ryan Gosling (The Nice Guys) and Harrison Ford (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), who will be reprising his iconic role as Rick Deckard. The cast also includes Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Jared Leto, Robin Wright (House of Cards), David Dastmalchian (The Dark Knight), Hiam Abbass (Munich), Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips), Mackenzie Davis (The Martian), Carla Juri (Wetlands), Sylvia Hoeks (The Best Offer), and Ana de Armas (War Dogs).

The film is being directed by Denis Villeneuve (Sicario), based on a script by Hampton Fancher (co-writer of the original) and Michael Green. The original film was based on Philip K. Dick’s novel, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep.

Blade Runner 2049 is to be released on October 6, 2017.