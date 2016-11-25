Black Friday Leaves 1 Person Shot Dead At South Jersey Mall

A shooting occurred in the early hours of Black Friday at a shopping mall in Mays Landing, New Jersey. Two people were shot, one was pronounced dead at the scene. Though the police don’t believe that the shooting was related to Black Friday shopping, the reason for the shooting is still unknown.

Around 1 a.m. shots were heard outside Macy’s department store at the Hamilton Mall in Atlantic County. The mall was technically closed save for the few department stores featuring their Black Friday sales. Though there were others in the area at the time of the shooting, only two people were shot.

When police arrived at the scene they found dozens of shell casings, a bullet riddled SUV, and two men. Demond Cottman, 21, of Atlantic City was shot multiple time and pronounced dead at the scene. His brother, Shadi Cottman, 26, of Clayton, New Jersey, had taken a bullet to the leg and was sent to a regional hospital.

Police are still uncertain about who fired the shots or why, but are asking anyone with any information about the shooting to please speak up. Since the shooting, Hamilton Mall posted a statement saying that their thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the victims, and that any questions about the incident be forwarded to the local police.

“It’s sad,” said one shopper who was at the mall at the time of the incident. “We’ve been doing this, me and my girls for probably about ten years now, just for the fun of going out – a girl’s night and trying to get some special sales and it’s getting scary now.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and families of the victims during this difficult time.

