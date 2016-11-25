Black Friday Fight Breaks Out In JCPenney

Black Friday is known for frantic crowds fighting over the best deals. But, in a mall in Modesto California, two shoppers actually started to throw punches outside JCPenney during the big shopping rush early Friday morning.

Marco Sebastian filmed the incident at the Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto. He has since posted his video on Twitter and YouTube, showing the fight, as well as his comments on the action. The video is for mature audiences and can be seen here.

Though it is unknown what started the fight – Sebastian did not capture that portion of the incident on video – eventually, security had to break up the fight. Police were not called to the scene and there are no reports that anyone was injured during the fight.

Despite the fight, many shoppers continued their regular Black Friday shopping as if nothing was going on around them. Many stores have started to open earlier and earlier on Thanksgiving to accommodate the massive Black Friday crowds. What’s more, many of the major stores have extended their sales for the season throughout the holiday weekend.

Thank goodness no one was hurt during the fight. Though, it would have made quite the story while handing out gifts during Christmas.

