Blac Chyna Unloads Tons Of New Borderline NSFW Pics And Videos On Instagram

Blac Chyna latest photoshoot was borderline NSFW! On Wednesday, the reality star shared the steamy snaps on Instagram that reveal a lot of skin and cleavage.

Lashed A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 4, 2017 at 5:13pm PST

Chyna captioned the first photo: “Lashed.”

The 28-year-old former stripper recently shared three photos as well three short videos. Chyna was rocking a black and gold unbuttoned robe that showed off her curvy figure. The Rob & Chyna star’s hair was looking totally glamorous as her long blond locks blew in the wind. Her makeup was on point as she wore a fierce red lip color and heavy black eye shadow.

The mother of two struck various seductive poses for the camera, and her fans were absolutely loving it. Chyna’s more than 10.8 million Instagram followers showered her with likes and comments.

Blac Chyna is no stranger to posting sexy pictures on the Internet. Most recently, she shared a slew of posts showing off some blond dreadlocks, and her toned post-baby body.

While the photos make it appear as if Chyna is living a glamorous carefree life, her relationship with Rob Kardashian has been extremely tumultuous in recent months. The two have had several blowout fights, and the stress even caused Rob to end up in the hospital.

Chyna captioned the second photo: “Late nights.”

Late nights A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 4, 2017 at 12:03pm PST

Chyna shared the photo with the caption: “First Take.”

First take A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 4, 2017 at 10:27am PST

Chyna posted the video with a simple black emoji.

🌑 A video posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 3, 2017 at 9:14pm PST

Chyna shared the video with a wide eyes emoji.

👀 A video posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 3, 2017 at 9:13pm PST

Chyna posted the photo with three different emojis.

👱🏽‍♀️ A video posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 3, 2017 at 4:32pm PST

Which one of these photos of Blac Chyna is your favorite?

