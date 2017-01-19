Blac Chyna Unleashes New Photos That Are More Than Skintight

On Wednesday, Blac Chyna revealed some seriously steamy pics from her latest photoshoot that will make your jaw drop. In the trio of snaps, the Rob & Chyna star is striking a series of seductive poses while smoldering at the camera.

Yours truly 💕 A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 18, 2017 at 1:14pm PST

Chyna posted the first photo with the caption: “Yours truly.”

The reality star rocked a skin-tight pencil skirt with a crop top and jacket. The sexy ensemble flaunted Chyna’s famous curves and showed off the 28-year-old’s toned post-baby body.

To complete her look, the mother of two sported a platinum blonde wig and soft makeup tones. Since sharing the three photos on Instagram, each of the posts has racked up the likes and comments from her more than 11 million followers.

After giving birth to Dream Kardashian a couple months ago, Chyna has been determined to get her body back. Judging by these latest photos, her hard work has paid off.

🦄 A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 18, 2017 at 11:34am PST

Most recently, news surfaced that Blac Chyna could possibly be expecting again!

An insider close to Chyna and her fiancé Rob Kardashian told InTouch, “She’s told friends she’s always planned to have two Kardashian babies.”

The source continued by saying “She and Rob break up, move out, get back together, and have amazing make-up sex. Chyna could easily be pregnant again already.”

Chyna captioned the final photo: “Hair @kendrasboutique Hair styled by @kellonderyck Makeup @jolisarena.”

🎀 Hair @kendrasboutique Hair Styled by @kellonderyck Makeup @jolisarena A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 18, 2017 at 9:00am PST

As for Chyna’s relationship with Rob Kardashian, the two seem to be in a good spot at the moment despite their tumultuous end to 2016. The celebrity couple was spotted together for a night out at the Sapphire Nightclub in New York, and the two looked like they were having a blast. Learn more here.

To keep up with Blac Chyna, follow her on Instagram here.

Do you think these are Blac Chyna’s sexiest pics?

[H/T Instagram: Blac Chyna]