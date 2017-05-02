Blac Chyna Shows Off Her Twerking Skills For Snapchat

28-year-old Blac Chyna shot to stardom thanks to her dancing skills in various music videos, and the mother-of-two showed she’s still got the skills to pay the bills with an impromptu twerking session in her kitchen while wearing a skintight outfit.

UP NEXT: Blac Chyna Puts Her Immaculate Curves On Display In Snug Mini Dress

Videos by PopCulture.com

The model has gained such a following for her twerking skills, in fact, she presided over a twerking competition at a New Jersey night club.

One of the competitors reportedly got so eager to oust Chyna from her throne as the queen of twerk that she tempted the audience that she’d show off more skin than was allowed, causing a security guard to escort her out of the club.

Chyna’s stop in New Jersey is only one of many planned appearances, as she’s gearing up for her “birthday tour,” offering club owners her services of hosting birthday parties in her honor, so long as the price is right. Her birthday will be on May 11.

Chyna gave birth to Dream Kardashian back in November, but according to recent legal rulings, being the mom of a Kardashian is about as close to sharing the name as she’ll get. The model, whose real name is Angela Renee White, attempted to trademark “Kardashian” into her name, hoping to use the famous surname to help her promote further appearances.

The Kardashian sisters, on the other hand, took legal action to prevent her from doing so, claiming it would infringe on their brand and misconstrue their image. The courts ruled in her favor, keeping the Kardashian name safe, for now.

The rights to a name isn’t the only legal battle Chyna has been involved with in recent months, as she and Rob decided to go their separate ways, with Chyna attempting to gain sole custody of their 5-month-old daughter. There isn’t much word on how those proceedings are going, but considering Rob and Chyna have begun to pop up in one another’s social media posts yet again, it’s possible they’re trying to sort out their differences.

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Daily Mail]