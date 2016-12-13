Blac Chyna Surprises Rob Kardashian With Brand New Range Rover

Blac Chyna definitely wins the best fiancé award. The reality star just surprised her future husband Rob Kardashian with an awesome early Christmas present: a brand new black Range Rover!

When the celebrity couple walked outside of their home, the fancy new ride was parked out front with a massive blue bow on top.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A video posted by blacchyna snapchats (@blacchynasnapchats) on Dec 12, 2016 at 2:41pm PST

Rob Kardashian shared videos of the extravagant Christmas gift on his Snapchat and on Instgram. He looked like he was overcome with excitement while checking out the new set of wheels.

“Rob loves his new truck,” Chyna says in the video she shared on Monday. “Do you love it?” she asks Rob.

“Thank you baby!” Rob said. “My girl got me a new Range Rover!”

Hopefully Rob and Chyna have a multi-car garage because before giving birth to her adorable baby girl Dream Kardashian in November, Blac Chyna gifted herself with a new ride of her own.

The 28-year-old reality star purchased a $400,000 Rolls Royce as a push present. The ride was a nice addition to the $200,000 purple Lamborghini that Rob bought for Chyna earlier this year.

A video posted by blacchyna snapchats (@blacchynasnapchats) on Dec 12, 2016 at 2:40pm PST

Blac Chyna has definitely been in the holiday spirit lately, and she has been taking to social media regularly to put her excitement on full display.

Got bae a Range 😍❤️ @robkardashian A video posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Dec 12, 2016 at 5:57pm PST

The reality star shared a photo on Instagram while seated on what appears to be a reverse trike, which was parked in front of the house with beautiful Christmas decorations. The Rob & Chyna star was all smiles with her arms around her son King Cairo, who was seated in front of her. Chyna shared the picture with the caption: “Happy Holidays.”

Happy Holidays ❄️ A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Dec 10, 2016 at 1:20pm PST

Be sure to check out the Rob & Chyna Baby Special on Sunday, December 18 at 8 p.m. on E!

MORE Rob & Chyna: Blac Chyna Gets In The Holiday Spirit With Beautifully Lit Christmas Picture / Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian Set Wedding Date / Blac Chyna’s Mom Tokyo Toni Defends Her Amidst Kardashian Trademark Fiasco / Watch: Rob Kardashian Meets Baby Daughter Dream In Rob & Chyna Teaser

[H/T E! News]

– – – –

Are you excited for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story? Get your tickets here!