Blac Chyna Has Donned A Skintight, Snakeskin Body Suit

Blac Chyna just revealed one of her sexiest looks yet. The mother-of-two took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a steamy snap that showed her sporting a skintight, snakeskin body suit that accentuated her every curve.

The 28-year-old captioned the pic: “About to head out! Enjoying my @teamiblends skinny tea right now. Seriously obsessed with this tea! I drank it all throughout my pregnancy with Dream and now I’m doing the full 30 day detox. It’s my magic tea to get rid of bloat quick! And it actually tastes delicious, have any of you tried it yet?? If so, let me know how you like it! use my code CHYNA15 to get 15% off #thankyouteami #teamiblends.”

The image shows the former exotic dancer wearing the form-fitting ensemble with a corset-style belt to flaunt her hourglass shape. The photo was posted in order to promote her favorite skinny tea, iBlends, and she is holding a large glass of the beverage in her right hand.

It’s clear to see from the image that Chyna’s weight loss regimen has been paying off as her waist looks incredibly thin, especially considering she just gave birth to her adorable daughter Dream Kardashian this past November. In fact, Chyna took to Snapchat on Wednesday to share a photo that showed she has managed to drop 40 lbs already going from 192 lbs to 152 lbs.

Th red snakeskin outfit wasn’t the only sizzling hot snaps that Blac Chyna shared on Instagram on Wednesday. Earlier in the day she posted a trio of pics from a wildly steamy photo shoot that will make your jaw drop. Check out the nearly NSFW pics here.

What do you think is Blac Chyna’s sexiest Instagram snap?

