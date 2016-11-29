Blac Chyna Shows off Post-Baby Curves in Pink Bodysuit

Blac Chyna gave birth to her first daughter, Dream Kardashian, just two weeks ago and the mom is rocking her post-baby style.

The mother of two showed off her curves in a fitted pink bodysuit as she and son King Cairo headed out to take some photos, E! News reports.

So cute😊 A video posted by blacchyna snapchats (@blacchynasnapchats) on Nov 27, 2016 at 2:35pm PST

The reality star gave birth to her first child with Rob Kardashian on Nov. 10.

“39lbs go away !!! Lost 23 lbs so far !!!” she shared in a Snapchat post. “Goal 130 post baby weight.”

She also shut down the plastic surgery rumors, saying on Snapchat, “So I posted a picture of my belly yesterday and the only reason it got that flat, you guys, is from breastfeeding and breast pumping and from my body already being small before my pregnancy. And for everybody that…yeah, sorry, try again.”

Whatever the new mom is doing is working for her!

