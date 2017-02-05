Blac Chyna Shows Off Her Tiny Waist Only Months After Having a Baby

Reality star Blac Chyna was spotted out and about showing off her post-baby body. The Rob & Chyna star posted a few paparazzi photos on her Instagram page. Not only was she rocking her blonde locks again, but she was showing off her tiny waist.

Chyna and her squad seemed to be walking through a parking garage, though it’s unclear where she was headed off to. The woman next to Chyna was rocking a hockey jersey, though it was unlikely they were going to a game. Chyna, on the other hand, was not only sporting her striking blonde locks, but she was strutting around wearing a pair of kick-ass stilettos.

Hey A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 4, 2017 at 4:00pm PST

Of course, the reality star was also showing off her hard-earned post-baby body with a midriff-revealing black top. Her tiny waist was out on display, and so were her many tattoos. She also wore a pair of black pants that hugged her famous curves well.

Even though the photos are clearly paparazzi pics, Chyna didn’t seem to care. When she posted the photos to her social media page, she made sure to make a shout out to her beloved hair stylist. She knows that a good photo is a good photo, it doesn’t matter who takes it, so why not post it herself.

Hair | @kendrasboutique 💰 A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 4, 2017 at 4:01pm PST

When she isn’t posting photos of herself on the go, Chyna is posting adorable photos of her and her two kids. Most recently, the three of them had a pajama party where they all wore the same red and white striped jammies. She and her son King Cairo laughed and smiled into the camera, whereas baby Dream Kardashian just seemed to be confused about what was going on.

❤ A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 4, 2017 at 7:45pm PST

Though there was no sign of Chyna’s fiance, Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Rob Kardashian, there’s a chance he was around taking the photos of his happy little family.

