Blac Chyna Seen Visiting Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna clearly was feeling bad for her estranged fiancé Rob Kardashian after his stay in the hospital. The 28-year-old reality star paid Rob a visit after he was released from the emergency room following a diabetes scare, according to TMZ.

On Wednesday night, the 29-year-old Arthur George socks creator took himself to the West Hills Medical Center. He reportedly started eating obsessively after his highly publicized blowout fight with Blac Chyna.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Not only did Chyna make an appearance at the hospital to check on Rob, but also she drove to his home the next day.

The on-again, off-again lovebirds have been having an incredibly tumultuous holiday season. Most recently, Rob and Chyna had a dispute of epic proportions after the 28-year-old former stripper’s Instagram account was allegedly hacked. In the leaked messages, Chyna referred to Rob as “lazy,” “fat,” and there were indications that she was possibly cheating on him.

After the incident, Rob was sent into a downward spiral of dangerous behavior given his diabetes diagnosis. TMZ reports that he was eating obsessively, which clearly sent his system into overload with stress as he felt compelled to check himself into the hospital.

A source said that the 29-year-old “hasn’t been taking care of himself, and that’s why he’s now sick again.”

The insider continued by saying: “Rob has made some changes to his lifestyle, but all the latest drama with Chyna has made him depressed. And he has been on a terrible diet.”

Despite their past issues, Rob and Chyna have indicated that they want to salvage their relationship. Reports surfaced on Thursday that the E! reality stars were seeking couples counseling.

Another stride in the right direction for Rob and Chyna was when they came together over the weekend in order to spend Christmas with their daughter Dream Kardashian. While the celebrity couple managed to spend some quality time with their 1-month old baby girl, they were noticeably absent from Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party.

Do you think Rob Kardashian and Chyna will be able to work out their issues following his stay in the hospital?

MORE Rob & Chyna: Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna In Relationship Counseling | Blac Chyna Reveals New Dreadlock-Heavy Pictures That Show A Lot Of Skin | Blac Chyna And Kris Jenner Rush to ER, Family Member Reportedly Had Medical Emergency | Kardashian Family Burns Black Chyna On Social Media | Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Spend the Holidays Together for Dream’s First Christmas | Was Blac Chyna Invited To Kardashian Christmas?

[H/T TMZ]