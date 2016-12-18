Blac Chyna Responds To Rob Kardashian’s Snapchats About Her Moving Out

There is definitely some trouble in paradise. Shortly after reality star Blac Chyna revealed that her Instagram account had been hacked and screenshots of past text messages were leaked, it seems that she has left her home with Rob Kardashian. After his emotional Snapchats hit his Instagram account, Chyna decided to make sure her side of the story was heard.

“I’M DONE!” Chyna wrote on her brand new Instagram account. “This entire year I have done nothing but help Rob! It’s so SAD & PATHETIC how low he’d stoop to cover up HIS PERSONAL ISSUES!”

She goes on to talk about how she had entered her relationship with rob loving him and trying to help him with his life. However, it was Rob who wanted her to have baby Dream, while throughout the entire pregnancy stressing her out. She also claims that he has continued to accuse her of cheating, called her horrible names, and convinced her to get rid of her home to move in with him.

All of this comes after Rob’s emotional Snapchats where he shows off what used to be Dream’s nursery, and the room the two put together for King Cairo – Blac Chyna’s son with rapper Tyga.

“Those Messages OLD of! He only did this because when he went through my phone he couldn’t find anything to be mad about! He’s on Snapchat acting hurt but he’s yet to come see Dram yet! He knows where we are!” Chyna posted referring to the many messages that the Instagram hacker posted on her account. “Honestly it’s only so much a person can take.”

So, needless to say, the Rob & Chyna pair are having a bit of trouble. Chyna has moved out of the house she shared with Rob right before Christmas and only a few weeks after having baby Dream. Both reality stars are bickering over the entire incident on social media.

Let’s just hope the two are able to put things back together.

