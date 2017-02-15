Blac Chyna Posts Racy Red Sheer Dress Snap

Blac Chyna posted three all new pics that are easily one of her most risqué looks to date. The Rob & Chyna star took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share the racy snaps.

The 28-year-old captioned the photo: “Sassy.”

In the steamy photo shoot, Rob Kardashian’s fiancé was putting on an eye-popping display as she donned a sheer red dress that partially exposed her nipples.

The stunning gown is a skin-tight, see-through dress that hugs her busty physique. She paired the dress with a matching red corset-style belt around her waist that laced up in the back and accentuated her hourglass shape. Her hair was parted on the side and tied up into two pigtail braids.

Given that she was an exotic dancer in her past, Chyna has never been shy about flaunting her famously curvaceous figure. The mother of two followed up the first photo with another post that offered a rear view of her rocking the sheer ensemble.

To bypass Instagram’s strict ban against freeing the nipple on their platform, the reality star added jagged white lines over her nipples on the steamy images.

Chyna posted the second photo in the red dress with the caption: “Sensational.”

Most impressively, Chyna gave birth to her and Rob’s daughter Dream Kardashian only three months ago back on November 10.

The third and final photo that Chyna shared was posted with the caption: “Sultry.”

Chyna and Rob Kardashian are currently living separately and did not spend Valentine’s Day together, according to Daily Mail. 29-year-old Rob spent the holiday with his baby girl and his mother Kris Jenner.

The reality couple’s relationship has reportedly been on the rocks lately as Chyna has been seen on several occasions hanging out with a mystery man. Learn more here.

Rob took to social media to post a picture of his momager holding Dream. He captioned the photo: “Stealing hearts mama.”

The pic showed Dream wearing an adorable red tutu and a bib that read “Stealing hearts.”

Do you think this is Blac Chyna’s sexiest look ever?

