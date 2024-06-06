Selma Blair's Service Dog Walks Tribeca Film Festival Red Carpet as Her Date

Selma Blair had the most adorable date at the Tribeca Film Festival! The 51-year-old actress, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, walked the red carpet at the opening night premiere of Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge with service dog Scout by her side on June 5.

The Cruel Intentions actress sported a black one-shoulder dress while posing with Scout for photos. Blair previously told PEOPLE in May 2022 that Scout had allowed her "a lot of independence" after she was diagnosed with the chronic disease, saying, "He's with me all the time. If I fall into a big [muscle] spasm or have some trouble moving and need to recalibrate, he can get between my legs, help me get up, and balance me. It's given me a lot of independence."

(Photo: Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images)

In January, the Legally Blonde actress shared a health update with her Instagram followers, revealing that she had been hurting "all the time" as she struggled with the effects of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, despite being in remission for her multiple sclerosis. Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a group of inherited disorders that affect your connective tissues – primarily your skin, joints and blood vessel walls – according to the Mayo Clinic.

"I hurt all the time. I say that for you people that hurt also," she said in her post. "Like, I get it. And for all of us just aging, it hurts." While Blair is not supposed to stretch, "The Ehlers-Danlos will make me really, really, really stiff," she explained. "So, I get some injuries, but this is nothing that's like horrible, scary stuff or anything. It's one of those extra things that turns into a chronic thing and you have to watch because people think stretching's so good for you. And I'm technically not allowed to stretch."

The actress has also been struggling with chronic fatigue. "But I am doing well. I'm doing well. Tired. When people say, 'What do you want to do with your life?' It still makes me sad that I just want to sleep," the Dancing With the Stars alum said, adding, "There's no complaining. But I don't know if I'll ever have the coordination or balance or stamina that I want to. Still lucky. Still grateful. Still okay. But it's still a bummer."