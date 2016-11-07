Blac Chyna Posts Old School Nude Photo On Instagram

On Sunday, reality star Blac Chyna shared an old school mirror selfie nude on Instagram.
In only a matter of days, Chyna is expecting to give birth to a baby daughter. In honor of her baby’s upcoming delivery, Chyna shared an old nude selfie that indicates that she is already looking forward to getting back into her pre-pregnancy figure.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Chyna shared the photo on Instagram with her 9.3 million followers along with the simple caption: “Soon.”
Most recently, Chyna took to Instagram to absolutely go off on talk show host Wendy Williams.
Williams dissed Rob Kardashian about his weight, and even went as far to say that he used to be “smarter” and “thinner,” but now he has simply “given up.” Then she made the accusation that Blac Chyna isn’t even attracted to her 29-year-old fiancé.
“Rob, and here’s my thought with you,” Williams said. “This is not about your weight, Rob, this is about you not having a swagger. And also not caring about how you look. Rob, there are more things that fit a fella like you than just a black T-shirt, and some black jeans and a stupid hat.”
As you might imagine, Chyna was not happy with what Wendy Williams had to say. The 28-year-old reality star took to Instagram to sound off on Williams.
“Wendy.. Wendy.. Wendy….you lost your mother*ckin mind,” Chyna’s post read. “How dare you speak on me, my fiancé, and my mom like you were at the Christmas table with us?! I find it so funny how you love to talk about Rob and his insecurities.”
Check out the entirety of what Chyna had to say to Wendy Williams here.
Wendy.. Wendy.. Wendy….you lost your motherfuckin mind hoe? How dare you speak on me, my fiancé, and my mom like you were at the Christmas table with us?! I find it so funny how you love to talk about Rob and his insecurities like at a point in time you wasn’t a fat 400 pound ass bitch on the radio! You telling him to put some some bass in his voice? You want him to be like Kevin? Right you want Rob to put some bass in his voice and a fist upside my head next right? You want him to be like your husband? Rob is MY MAN! MINE! I love him for who he is which is why we are together. Therefore it doesn’t fucking matter what you “Think” or “Want” him to be he’s not for you Bitch! Then let’s not talk about this Lil vendetta you have with my mom. Wendy Bitch you’re cruisin’ Honestly, truly.. You go out there talking about my family like you just hit the pipe backstage! When I decided to do this show I knew I would be letting the world see us. But your horse face ass woke up on the wrong side of the stable and decide to go overboard with your fuck boy comments. Bitch fuck you ! “P” body ass hoe 😂 @wendyshow @wendyshow @wendyshow
What are your thoughts on Blac Chyna’s nude selfie on Instagram?
[H/T E! News]