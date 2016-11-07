Blac Chyna Posts Old School Nude Photo On Instagram

On Sunday, reality star Blac Chyna shared an old school mirror selfie nude on Instagram.

In only a matter of days, Chyna is expecting to give birth to a baby daughter. In honor of her baby’s upcoming delivery, Chyna shared an old nude selfie that indicates that she is already looking forward to getting back into her pre-pregnancy figure.

Chyna shared the photo on Instagram with her 9.3 million followers along with the simple caption: “Soon.”

Soon 😎 A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Nov 6, 2016 at 5:52pm PST

Most recently, Chyna took to Instagram to absolutely go off on talk show host Wendy Williams.

Williams dissed Rob Kardashian about his weight, and even went as far to say that he used to be “smarter” and “thinner,” but now he has simply “given up.” Then she made the accusation that Blac Chyna isn’t even attracted to her 29-year-old fiancé.

“Rob, and here’s my thought with you,” Williams said. “This is not about your weight, Rob, this is about you not having a swagger. And also not caring about how you look. Rob, there are more things that fit a fella like you than just a black T-shirt, and some black jeans and a stupid hat.”

As you might imagine, Chyna was not happy with what Wendy Williams had to say. The 28-year-old reality star took to Instagram to sound off on Williams.

“Wendy.. Wendy.. Wendy….you lost your mother*ckin mind,” Chyna’s post read. “How dare you speak on me, my fiancé, and my mom like you were at the Christmas table with us?! I find it so funny how you love to talk about Rob and his insecurities.”

