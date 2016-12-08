Blac Chyna Posts Dramatic And Revealing Picture Amidst The Kim Kardashian Drama

Blac Chyna clearly isn’t too stressed that the Kardashian sisters have been trying to shut her down from using the family name. The 28-year-old shared a series of steamy bedroom snaps on social media that have her followers absolutely blowing up her Instagram account.

Chyna, Rob Kardashian’s fiancé, rocked a sequined black dress with a plunging neckline. She was pictured lying on a rug beside her bed in various seductive poses.

A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Dec 7, 2016 at 12:13pm PST

Rob Kardashian also shared one of the photos of Blac Chyna. He posted the photo of his baby’s mother with the “heart eyes” emoji.

Since posting on Instagram, all three photos have received hundreds of thousands of “likes.” The one that seemed to be the favorite from the photoshoot in the eyes of Chyna’s followers was the sexy snap where she is lying down with her dress on full display. The photo above has received over 229k likes!

Hair | @kendrasboutique Styled | @kellonderyck Dressed @houseofchapple Makeup | @jolisarena Photographer | @orinary A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Dec 7, 2016 at 7:32am PST

Earlier this week, the Kardashian sisters filed documents in court to prevent Chyna from trademarking the name Angela Renee Kardashian, which would be her married name.

Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney’s companies all took issue with Chyna trying to use the Kardashian name. According to the court documents, the Kardashians feel that their name and brand has “acquired distinctiveness and goodwill in the United States and throughout the world,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Dec 7, 2016 at 3:36pm PST

The documents say that all three Kardashian sisters have “spent, and continue to invest, a substantial amount of time, resources and money in protecting, advertising, and promoting” their brand.

There was also some seriously harsh language in the court docs saying that in the event that Chyna is given the trademark, they will “suffer damage including irreparable injury to their reputation and goodwill.”

At this time, Rob Kardashian has not commented on the lawsuit.

