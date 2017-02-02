Blac Chyna Unveils Even More NSFW Photos On Instagram

A common colloquialism to describe someone wearing tight clothing would be saying their clothes were “painted on.” The implication is that the only way to fit into such tight clothing would be if they’re skin merely had paint applied to it, making clothes appear that tight. It appears as though Blac Chyna might have taken that phrase a little too literally, considering she posted a series of photos on Instagram where she is literally only wearing paint.

Warning: NSFW pictures below!

Queen A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 1, 2017 at 6:32am PST

History A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:46am PST

Bold A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 1, 2017 at 2:19pm PST



All three photos show the model wearing only paint, evoking primitive and tribal imagery. The three photos are merely captioned, “Queen,” “History,” and “Bold.” Considering she posted the photos on the first day of Black History Month, it’s possible she’s attempting to honor her ancestors, although the connection isn’t explicit.

Having given birth to her daughter Dream three months ago, Chyna has been shedding more and more clothing all across social media, proudly showing off the fact that she’s been able to lose a lot of the weight she gained during her pregnancy. However, it’s possible that all of these photos came from a photo shoot that took place before she ever got pregnant, as there’s no evidence that puts a date to the images.

The photos stand out on her Instagram feed compared to what she has been posting lately, going from posts about using a promo code that’ll give her a kickback if you use Lyft and a Sears-style family portrait of herself with her two children to her wearing no clothes.

Even more interesting is that her family portrait only included her children and not Rob Kardashian, father of Dream, and then posts these incredibly revealing photos. Is it possible that this is her way of advertising that he’s not very important in her life or are these clues merely coincidences?

What do you think of Chyna’s latest photos? Let us know in the comments!

