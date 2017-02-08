Blac Chyna Makes A Shocking Change To Her Appearance With New Photo

Blac Chyna has made a drastic new change to her appearance, and it will definitely make you do a double-take. The 28-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to show off her new look.

The former stripper shared the pic with the simple caption: “Beauty.”

Beauty A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 7:52am PST

In the sultry snap, the mother of two is almost unrecognizable as she chopped off her long locks and dyed them a silvery-white color. To contrast her bright new hairdo, Chyna rocked a skin-tight dress that put her ample bosom on full display.

The chic new hairstyle is a radical departure from any of Chyna’s most recent looks. While she has been known to switch up the color of her hair quite frequently – including black, pink, and blonde – this is definitely the shortest hairstyle that any of her fans have seen in quite some time.

Just three hours after posting on Instagram, Chyna’s pic received more than 177k likes and thousands of comments from her fans expressing how stunning she looks in the photo.

Chyna shared another snap several hours later that shows her seated in front of a fireplace. The second pic gives a better glimpse at the intricate design of Chyna’s dress.

She captioned the photo: “Success.”

Success A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:45am PST

While Chyna’s outfit in these steamy pics was quite modest, she recently did an entirely nude photo shoot that left almost nothing to the imagination. Rob Kardashian’s fiancé shared a trio of extremely racy snaps that showed her in her birthday suit with white paint strategically covering her body.

She posted one the three photos with the caption: “Bold.”

Bold A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 1, 2017 at 2:19pm PST

To keep up with Blac Chyna, follow her on Instagram here.

What do you think about Blac Chyna’s new look?

