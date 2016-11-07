Blac Chyna Goes Off The Rails After Wendy Williams Attacks Rob Kardashian

Wendy Williams tried to mess with Blac Chyna’s man. That was a bad idea.



Williams slammed Rob Kardashian over his weight, saying he used to be “smarter” and thinner,” but has just “given up.” She even went so far as to say Chyna isn’t attracted to Kardashian! But Chyna was quick to respond in kind.

“Rob, and here’s my thought with you… This is not about your weight, Rob, this is about you not having a swagger,” Williams said, poking fun at the way Kardashian dresses and carries himself. “And also not caring about how you look. Rob, there are more things that fit a fella like you than just a black T-shirt, and some black jeans and a stupid hat.”

But Chyna wasn’t about to stand idly by and let Williams’ comments go unaddressed.

“Wendy.. Wendy.. Wendy….you lost your mother*ckin mind,” Chyna’s post began. “How dare you speak on me, my fiancé, and my mom like you were at the Christmas table with us?! I find it so funny how you love to talk about Rob and his insecurities.”

Chyna went on to explain that she was the one together with Kardashian, not Wendy, so her viewpoints don’t matter.

“You telling him to put some some bass in his voice? Rob is MY MAN! MINE!” she continued. “I love him for who he is which is why we are together. Therefore it doesn’t f**king matter what you ‘Think’ or ‘Want’ him to be he’s not for you. Then let’s not talk about this Lil vendetta you have with my mom.”

Do you think Williams went too far with what she said about Kardashian, or do you think Chyna was over the line with how she responded?

[ H/T ET Online ]