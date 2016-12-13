Blac Chyna Gets In The Holiday Spirit With Beautifully Lit Christmas Picture

Blac Chyna is officially ready for the holidays this year, and she took to social media to share her excitement for the season.

The 28-year-old reality star shared a photo on Instagram while seated on what appears to be a reverse trike, which was parked in front of the beautifully decorated house. The Rob & Chyna star is all smiles with her arms around her son King Cairo. She shared the picture with the caption: “Happy Holidays.”

Happy Holidays ❄️ A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Dec 10, 2016 at 1:20pm PST

In more exciting news, reports surfaced on Sunday that Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have finally set a wedding date.

Chyna’s business attorney, Walter Mosley, spoke out about the rumors that the couple may not actually be tying the knot.

“They’re getting married! [And] there’s a date,” Mosley told Us Weekly. However, Mosley did mention that he was “not at liberty” to share the exact date for the wedding.

A source close to the couple said: “They are planning on getting married next summer but haven’t planned anything else. They want to work it out with E! for another season of the show first.”

The wedding news comes amidst a recent legal dispute between Blac Chyna and the Kardashian sisters. Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe’s companies all attempted to block Chyna from getting the name “Angela Renee Kardashian” trademarked.

Insiders close to the celebrity family have expressed that the situation is under control, and there will be no legal drama in the future.

Kris Jenner is now reportedly running damage control, and the Kardashian family matriarch has told the lawyers to stand down. TMZ mentioned that Jenner personally explained to Chyna that the issue has been a misunderstanding.

Blac Chyna’s mom, Tokyo Toni, spoke out about the issue this past weekend. Check out what she had to say here.

While sources have claimed that the issue has been resolved, Blac Chyna still has not been able to get the name trademarked as of yet.

