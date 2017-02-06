Blac Chyna Flaunts Post-Baby Body In Skintight Sweater And Jeans

All-new photos of Blac Chyna have surfaced and the 28-year-old stunned while showing off her post-baby body in a skintight sweater and jeans.

The Rob & Chyna star gave birth to her daughter, Dream Kardashian, only three months ago, but you would never believe it by looking at the most recent pics of her. On Sunday night, Chyna flaunted her curvy figure while stepping out in West Hollywood.

Check out the photos of Blac Chyna here.

The images of the mother of two showed her donning a form-fitting white turtleneck sweatshirt and a pair of distress jeans that showed off her curvaceous derriere. To complete the outfit, Chyna sported a pair of bright red high heels and a matching red Chanel backpack.

What was most impressive about the photos was how much Blac Chyna has been able to chisel away at her weight given that she gave birth to Rob Kardashian‘s daughter back in November.

Chyna revealed last month that she hopes to continue working on her body and get down to 130 lbs., according to E! News.

One of the biggest issues that make weight loss a bit difficult for Chyna was that she had a C-section.

“It’s super hard because you know, I actually had a C-section,” she said.

Blac Chyna also spoke out about her daily routine.

The weight loss regimen includes “breastfeeding and drinking water and my teas and my other little remedies that I’m not gonna tell you, but it’s been, like, working out for me really good.”

While the schedule may seem rigid, apparently the reality star is totally used to the strict schedule.

“I feel like, you know, it, like, comes natural, and I’ve kinda been doing it all this time, and I feel like being pregnant obviously prepares you to, obviously, be able to, like, juggle everything.”

Fortunately for Chyna, her three-month-old baby isn’t too hard to handle.

“Dream is, like, a really good, easy baby, so it’s been really easy for me.”

What was your reaction after seeing Blac Chyna‘s recent skintight pics?

