Blac Chyna And The Kardashians Have Settled The Trademark Issue

Blac Chyna and the Kardashians have reportedly settling their beef regarding the trademark issue.

Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian have all reached out to the Rob & Chyna star in order to explain that the lawyers for their companies were simply following procedure when filing the documents in courts to deny Chyna’s application to trademark the name “Angela Renee Kardashian,” according to TMZ.

Kris Jenner is now attempting to run damage control on the situation. The Kardashian family matriarch has told the lawyers to stand down, and personally explained to Chyna that the issue has been a misunderstanding. However, Chyna still has yet to be approved to trademark the name.

In the court documents that the Kardashian sister’s companies filed earlier this week, there was some seriously harsh language about Chyna. The docs said that all three Kardashian women would “suffer damage including irreparable injury to their reputation and goodwill” in the event that the former stripper was allowed to take on the family name.

Walter Mosley, Chyna’s attorney, was “shocked” to learn that Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney’s companies were opposed to allowing Chyna to cash in on the family name. Mosley says, “This is the first one that’s ever been opposed.”

“The Kardashians, like Angela and my other clients are very protective of our marks, I think for us this is going to be a clear case win, because it’s actually her name, it’s not a poaching,” Mosley said while talking to People magazine. “I would hope that this is just a junior lawyer’s error, who’s just responding to everything and not really looking at who it’s from or why it was filed. There’s a softer side of this where Angela has to have a conversation with her family. But until I hear otherwise, I’m just going to proceed as I normally would with a lawsuit. I have 40 days to respond.”

When Mosley spoke with People on Thursday, he indicated that he hoped the entire ordeal was a “big misunderstanding.” According to Kris Jenner, Mosley was right.

“I have to respond to the notice of opposition, so the way this works is we filed the mark, it was initially unopposed, it was published and then the representatives of the sisters’ companies filed an opposition to Angela owning her name,” Mosley said. “Sure, it’s not her legal name now, but it is certainly her stage name — her next stage name and her legal name once the wedding is done. In the complaint they are not short or shy as to how they feel about Angela using the trademark. I’m hoping that it’s just a big misunderstanding but I’m just proceeding as if it’s not and am going to do the best work I can for my client.”

Do you think the Kardashians should allow Blac Chyna to trademark the name “Angela Renee Kardashian?”

