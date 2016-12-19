Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Continue Feud on Social Media

A day after Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian publicly revealed that their relationship is unraveling, the couple continues to fire shots at each other on social media.

After alleged screenshots from Chyna’s phone were leaked over the weekend, the couple seems to have split. Kardashian openly admitted on Snapchat that his fiance had walked out on him and taken their one-month-old daughter, Dream, with her.

The feud continued on Sunday, as the pair battled it out in the comments section of Instagram on a now-deleted post.

“I really miss this girl,,, never felt so in love with someone the way I do with you Dream! Look she has her thumbs up,” Kardashian wrote on Sunday, besides a picture of Dream resting, UsWeekly reported. “Never thought a woman would try to take my happiness when all I wanted was to make her Happy. Man this is awful. Closing my eyes cuz this is draining.”

Chyna commented on the snap, “Rob stop it man ! I sent u this pic !!!!!!”

The new father responded, “@blaccyna and u texting me on my comment section on here proving my point even more. U blocked me and it’s f–ked up and I’m heart broken. I loved every inch of you.”

