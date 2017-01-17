Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Arrive In New York City Ahead Of Club Appearance

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna seem happy as can be as they land in New York City before Chyna makes her appearance at Sapphire nightclub.

The two looked comfortable and happy as they walked through the terminal in each other’s arms. According to E! News, it hasn’t been confirmed if Rob will be joining Chyna at the event later this evening — if he chooses to it will be the couple’s first official appearance since becoming parents. Chyna has already stepped out since giving birth to Dream Kardashian at 1OAK nightclub in Las Vegas last weekend.

"I feel confident," she revealed. "I've been trying to get my body back and focusing on the baby. She's healthy. I'm healthy. That's just my main focus."

“I feel confident,” she revealed. “I’ve been trying to get my body back and focusing on the baby. She’s healthy. I’m healthy. That’s just my main focus.”

She continued, “Dream is like a really good, easy baby, so it’s really easy for me.”

#robkardashian #blacchyna arriving at JFK Airport today A photo posted by kardashians_fv_ (@kardashians_fv_) on Jan 15, 2017 at 5:26pm PST

Kardashian has also been sharing photos of his little during her two month check up at the doctor’s office. “She is the best and I love her so much and I thank God every day for her cuz she is the best and she is my best friend…” the new dad shared on Instagram.

Dreamy Dream bean got her first shot today and she is 2 months old ! Woohoooooo 😊😊 I wanted a boy so bad and now that I got my girl I am so Thankful and Happy for her and wouldn’t want it any other way ! She is the best and I love her so much and I thank God every day for her cuz she is the best and she is my best friend 🙂 LOL I love her so much ‼️ A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 10, 2017 at 3:34pm PST

The two seem to be on good terms after their large fight at the end of the year just before the holidays.

It seems to be the couple is just living the dream with their little one.

