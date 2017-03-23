Blac Chyna Shows Ample Cleavage In Beach Photo Shoot

Although Blac Chyna is in the midst of a custody battle with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, that hasn’t stopped her from posting gorgeous pictures to social media for all her followers and fans.
The mommy-of-two showed no signs of distress as she took to Instagram to promote her latest ads for her beauty line, Lashed Cosmetics.
The 28-year-old model showed a lot of cleavage wearing a low-cut beaded bra which showed off her bare midriff.
The reality star posed in a series of social media snaps of herself posing for the photo shoot. She teamed the jeweled nude bra with a long flowing white skirt which included a thigh high slit.
She opted for a long blonde look styled in soft waves which cascaded effortlessly down her back. She didn’t caption the first picture as she walked along the shore.
She did caption the second pic, which gave followers details about the line. She wrote:
“Lashed Limited Edition 12 Lipstick Collection Box Choose 12 Out Of 21 Shiny/Matte Lipstick Shades www.lashedcosmetics.com @lashedcosmetics.”
Lashed Limited Edition 12 Lipstick Collection Box 💕Choose 12 Out Of 21 Shiny/Matte Lipstick Shades💄 www.lashedcosmetics.com @lashedcosmetics
A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on
Chyna posted a third picture looking quite ethereal. This pic didn’t have a caption, but it didn’t need one.
