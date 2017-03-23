Blac Chyna Shows Ample Cleavage In Beach Photo Shoot

Although Blac Chyna is in the midst of a custody battle with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, that hasn’t stopped her from posting gorgeous pictures to social media for all her followers and fans.

The mommy-of-two showed no signs of distress as she took to Instagram to promote her latest ads for her beauty line, Lashed Cosmetics.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 28-year-old model showed a lot of cleavage wearing a low-cut beaded bra which showed off her bare midriff.

The reality star posed in a series of social media snaps of herself posing for the photo shoot. She teamed the jeweled nude bra with a long flowing white skirt which included a thigh high slit.

She opted for a long blonde look styled in soft waves which cascaded effortlessly down her back. She didn’t caption the first picture as she walked along the shore.

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 22, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

She did caption the second pic, which gave followers details about the line. She wrote:

“Lashed Limited Edition 12 Lipstick Collection Box Choose 12 Out Of 21 Shiny/Matte Lipstick Shades www.lashedcosmetics.com @lashedcosmetics.”

Lashed Limited Edition 12 Lipstick Collection Box 💕Choose 12 Out Of 21 Shiny/Matte Lipstick Shades💄 www.lashedcosmetics.com @lashedcosmetics A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 22, 2017 at 3:46pm PDT

Chyna posted a third picture looking quite ethereal. This pic didn’t have a caption, but it didn’t need one.

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 22, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

More News:

[H/T Instagram, blacchyna]