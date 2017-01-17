Blac Chyna Alleged Managers Claim She Owes Them 3 Million Dollars

Blac Chyna is keeping her mouth shut right now, as two men who claim to have managed the star say they built her up to where she is today.

Per a TMZ report, Jason Alston and Lincoln Hayes of Infinite Grind Multimedia say they signed Blac Chyna in June 2007 to a 10-year contract. They say this made them her managers. They claim the deal called for her to give over 50% of her earnings during that period.

Alston and Hayes claim they discovered her when she was a stripper in D.C. and helped her score covers on Black Men and Straight Stuntin magazines. This was before she got to the next level and got in with the Kardashians, but under the deal they’re still her managers, and they get a take on what she does.

Alston and Hayes claim she owes them at least three million dollars in unpaid fees. According to TMZ, they can’t pinpoint the exact amount because they believe she’s done deals without them. They’re threatening to sue if she doesn’t pay up by June.

The reality star has been pushed further and further into the spotlight as she has gotten more and more involved with Rob Kardashian and family. The reality star has taken to Instagram to show her pride for her family.

Some celebrities have gone to extreme measures to make sure their children stay out of the spotlight, but Chyna and Rob Kardashian can’t help but show off their children all across social media, as many proud parents are known to do.

Whatever tensions might exist between Rob and Chyna following their public split and reconciliation, it doesn’t look like those tensions have dampened their children’s spirits! However, Dream is still a newborn and is probably grasping with the concept of having appendages, so odds were low that she could comprehend the idea of parental strife.

Do you think these alleged Blac Chyna managers are being truthful?

