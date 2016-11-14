Billy Bush Reportedly Being Courted by Breitbart News

After Billy Bush was fired from the Today show after hot-mic audio surfaced of the host making lewd comments about women with president-elect Donald Trump back in 2005, Bush may have a new opportunity on the horizon.

(Photo: Instagram / @people)

Page Six reports that Bush is being courted by Breitbart News, the conservative website headed by Trump’s top adviser Steve Bannon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They are trying to recruit Billy Bush,” said a media insider of Breitbart. “They want to expand covering Hollywood in a big way — and think Billy would be perfect for the job.”

As part of his settlement with NBC, Bush didn’t have to sign a “noncompete clause,” which means that he can go wherever he wants, including competing outlets. However, Bush may not be interested in taking this new gig.

“Billy’s ego is big,” said a media insider. “He likes to be a TV star, and would want to go to a rival like ABC or CBS.”

Bush received a reported $10 million as part of his settlement package, so he doesn’t exactly need a new job any time soon.

This story first appeared at Womanista.