Billie Lourd Takes Some Time To Relax With Taylor Lautner

Since the death of her mother and grandmother, actresses Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, Billie Lourd has been taking the time to mourn. Of course, anyone suffering from that type of grief needs support from friends and loved ones. Lourd has that support in spades from co-star Taylor Lautner.

Lautner recently posted of photo of the two Scream Queens co-stars catching some rays poolside. Lautner is in the forefront of the selfie sporting aviator glasses and a black panda hat, while Lourd is lounging in the background in a purple bikini, giving two peace signs to the camera.

✌🏼🌴✌🏼 A photo posted by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on Jan 13, 2017 at 12:44pm PST

Lautner captions the photo with three emojis – a peace sign hand, a palm tree, and a peace sign hand – mirroring Lourd in the photo.

Before Lourd experienced two devastating losses in her family, many suspected that the co-stars were getting close. Though there hasn’t been any official announcement tat they are dating, there are plenty of rumors. It doesn’t help that the two are constantly showing up in each other’s social feeds.

Lautner, being the great friend (or secret boyfriend) that he is, was right there for Lourd when she needed him the most. On his Instagram, he spoke very highly of Lourd, saying that she is “one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I’ve ever met.”

This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I’ve ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I’m lucky to know you @praisethelourd .. ❤️, me. A photo posted by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on Dec 27, 2016 at 4:40pm PST

“Absolutely beautiful inside and out,” he continued. “I’m lucky to know you.”

Right now, it looks like a beach chair, a sunny day, and a great friend by her side is all she needs to relax, refresh, and recoup after such a difficult time in her life.

