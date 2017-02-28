A Huge Medical Detail Has Been Revealed About Bill Paxton’s Heart Condition

A massive medical detail regarding Bill Paxton has surfaced following his death this past weekend. Only weeks before he passed away, the late Twister star discussed having rheumatic fever as a teenager that damaged his heart, according to Daily Mail.

Paxton joined Marc Maron’s WTF Podcast and opened up about his experiencing with the infection that left him bedridden as a teen.

“I woke up one night. I had been to a hockey game, and I woke up one night and I had a lot of pain in my left wrist,” he said.

Bill then explained that contracting rheumatic fever can “damage the heart valves.” The host of the show then went on to ask the actor whether he had experienced any such issues.

“Well yeah,” he said.

The Titanic actor then discussed how he would spend his time being confined to being on bed rest.

“It kind of isolated me at an interesting age,” he said. “Suddenly I was in this voyeuristic kind world, where I had TV but there wasn’t much TV on in those days, and I read a lot and looked out the window at the golf course.

Paxton passed away at 61-years-old on February 25 after having a stroke due to complications from heart surgery.

His untimely death devastated the Hollywood community and his fans around the world. Because he passed away only the day before the Oscars on Sunday, Paxton wasn’t included in the In Memoriam video. However, several stars mentioned him during the Academy Awards show including Friends alum Jennifer Aniston.

“Whether a Prince leading the musical revolution, or a princess leading a rebellion in a galaxy far far away,” Aniston said acknowledging Prince and Carrie Fisher’s passing, “every one was a cherished member of our Hollywood family…as was beloved friend and actor who left us yesterday, Bill Paxton.”

On the red carpet at the Oscars, Bill Paxton’s Big Love co-star Ginnifer Goodwin made heartwarming comments about the late actor. Check out what Goodwin had to say about Bill Paxton here.

What are your thoughts about these new details regarding Bill Paxton‘s death?

