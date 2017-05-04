Netflix Removes Segment From Old Bill Nye The Science Guy Episode

Netflix has removed a segment from a 1996 episode from Bill Nye the Science Guy that offers an explanation for sexes.

In the original broadcast of the episode, a woman can be heard explaining how a mother and father biologically contribute to the sex of their child. Fast forward to the 9:07 mark to hear the portion in question.

“I’m a girl. Could have just as easily been a boy, though, ’cause the probability of becoming a girl is always 1 in 2,” a woman says in the show. “See, inside each of our cells are these things called chromosomes, and they control whether we become a boy or a girl.”

“Your mom has two X chromosomes in all of her cells, and your dad has one X and one Y chromosome in each of his cells. Before you’re born, your mom gives you one of his chromosomes, and your dad gives you one of his. Mom always gives you an X, and if dad gives you an X, too, then you become a girl. But if he gives you his Y, then you become a boy. “

“See, there are only two possibilities: XX, a girl, or XY, a boy. The chance of becoming either a boy or a girl is always 1 in 2, a 50-50 chance either way. It’s like flipping a coin: X you’re a girl, Y you’re a boy.”

The move by Netflix to take out the segment from the old Bill Nye episode is the latest controversy surrounding the 61-year-old TV personality. He has been on the receiving end of backlash after his new series, Bill Nye Changes the World, on the streaming service “promotes the notion that gender [identity] and biological sex are on a spectrum,” according to Heat Street.

In the episode titled Probability, Bill Nye basically gives the same presentation as he did in 1996. However, the part about chromosomes has been slightly altered. He says that gender binary is “more like a kaleidoscope,” and also says “what makes someone male or female isn’t so clear cut.”

