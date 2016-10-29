Bill Murray Sings ‘Take Me Out To The Ballgame’ Like Daffy Duck

If you didn’t know before, you will definitely know now, actor and comedian Bill Murray is a HUGE Chicago Cubs fan. So, in honor of the Cubs first World Series game at Wrigley Field since 1945, the actor had the pleasure of singing “Take Me Out To The Ballgame”.

Of course, it wasn’t your average 7th Inning Stretch – this is Bill Murray after all. No, the SNL alum decided that he was going to put his own spin on the song by singing it in the voice of Daffy Duck. He even asked the crowd to join him.

Such a legend. BILL MURRAY sings the 7th inning stretch in Game 3 at Wrigley Field. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/RLFMUBXcYx — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2016

“In order to sing the right lyric, ‘take me out with the crowd’,” Murray said to the audience. “You need to sing it like our greatest American entertainer, Mr. Daffy Duck.”

And the audience went at it, singing along, even in the ridiculous voice as Murray prompted.

“So I want you to spray it, and don’t say it!” He encouraged.

Of course, he couldn’t help but finish with some words of encouragement for his home team – especially given that they were down one run at the time.

“Let’s get some runs, suckers!”

