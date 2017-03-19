‘Big Brother’ Star Skye Wheatley Is A Sex Kitten, Literally

The Big Brother star known for her penchant for cosmetic surgery, Skye Wheatley, has just flaunted her latest procedure on social media.

In Wheatley’s latest lingerie shoot, the 23-year-old showcased her enhanced cleavage as she slipped into a lace bra with matching G-string panties. She paired the look with a lace pussycat headpiece, the blonde bombshell channelled her inner sex kitten—quite literally.

Her bronzed skin was on full display as Skye’s long blonde hair fell onto her shoulders.

She wore her makeup bold with a smokey eye and bright pink lipstick. In one pic she added a simple caption of “Lounging.”

Lounging…..😂🎉 @tea.louise.ev A post shared by Skye Maree Wheatley (@skye.wheatley) on Mar 16, 2017 at 1:56am PDT

In other pictures, she is seen channelling her inner glamazon as she posed by some leafy green plants, wearing another set of lacy lingerie.

Skye has been open about discussing her cosmetic surgery, as she famously talked about her botched breast augmentation in Thailand in 2015.

The model also makes sure to share videos to YouTube documenting her various procedures.

“I like to look at myself as an ugly ducking,” she confessed on YouTube last year, before adding: “And the older I get, the more improved I am.”

