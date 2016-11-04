Big Bang Theory’s Mayim Bialik Posts Amazing Throwback Photo With John Stamos

Mayim Bialik, the star of CBS’ flagship comedy The Big Bang Theory, posted an incredible throwback Thursday picture with none other than John Stamos.

The 40-year-old actress shared the amazing snap from “circa 1988” showing her seated next to the Fuller House star.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bialik shared the photo with the caption: “#tbt Me and @JohnStamos at a rally for the homeless in Washington DC, circa 1988, just after I did Beaches!”

#tbt Me and @JohnStamos at a rally for the homeless in Washington DC, circa 1988, just after I did Beaches! pic.twitter.com/rRVgBCkJa6 — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) November 3, 2016

In the adorable pic, Bialik would have been about thirteen at the time, according to People. She’s sporting a huge grin and absolutely crushing it with her 1980’s style complete with forehead bangs, green lace-up Chucks, and a jacket tied around her waist.

Stamos is kneeling next to Bialik while rocking a classy Canadian suit (jean jacket and jean pants). He smirks at the camera while hanging with Bialik in front of the tent for the event.

This isn’t the first time Bialik has shared an epic TBT on social media with another Hollywood superstar. In December of 2015, she posted an awesome photo showing herself as a child with Friends actress Jennifer Aniston.

Bialik shared the photo with the caption: “Yes this is me and Jennifer Aniston in my childhood bedroom. We did a show together before I did ‘Blossom.’ #tbt !!!”

Yes this is me and Jennifer Aniston in my childhood bedroom. We did a show together before I did “Blossom.” #tbt !!! A photo posted by mayim bialik (@missmayim) on Dec 3, 2015 at 8:57am PST

In 1990, the two Hollywood actresses were co-stars no the NBC sitcom Molloy. Aniston’s role as Bialik’s character’s snobby stepsister was actually her first television debut.

Bialik is currently starring as Amy Farrah Fowler on CBS’ The Big Bang Theory. The wildly popular series has been running since 2007 and shows no signs of slowing down.

Back in September, the president of CBS, Glen Geller, said that he was “confident” that the 10th season of BBT would not be the final one of the series.

“We are very confident that everyone involved wants more Big Bang past year 10,” Geller said. “I know Warner Bros will make those deals. We’ll put it on for as long as everyone wants Big Bang on the air. I hope it lasts forever.”

The Big Bang Theory airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

What do you think is the best celebrity throwback Thursday picture you’ve ever seen?

[H/T People]