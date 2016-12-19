Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco Shows All The Love For Boyfriend Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco has nothing but good things to say about her boyfriend Karl Cook. On Saturday, The Big Bang Theory star totally gushed about her new beau while attending the red carpet event for her new film Why Him? in Los Angeles.

“He’s so cute!” Cuoco said while talking to Entertainment Tonight. “[Why Him?] Because he’s perfect!”

The 30-year-old actress shared an adorable snap from the event on Instagram.

Happy night 👫#whyhim premiere 😍💗💋styling @bradgoreski @daniela_viviana makeup @jamiemakeupgreenberg hair @christinesymondshair A photo posted by @normancook on Dec 17, 2016 at 10:28pm PST

The lovebirds have been together since September of this year, and there haven’t been any indication of them calling it quits any time soon. Earlier this month, Cuoco admitted that she is “in love” with Cook, which would offer a fitting explanation for the countless Instagram photos of the two.

A source close to the couple recently said while chatting with E! News: “They seem to be in a good spot right now. She is always travelling with him. It’s not as much her schedule but more so his. She never knows when she’s going to be in town because she goes whenever and wherever he goes. She is super smitten.”

In Why Him? Cuoco provided the voice for the role of “Justine,” James Franco’s character’s in-home artificial intelligence system.

Here’s the official film synopsis for Why Him?:

“Over the holidays, Ned, an overprotective but loving dad, and his family visit his daughter at Stanford, where he meets his biggest nightmare: her well-meaning but socially awkward Silicon Valley billionaire boyfriend, Laird (James Franco). The straight-laced Ned thinks Laird, who has absolutely no filter, is a wildly inappropriate match for his daughter. The one-sided rivalry – and Ned’s panic level – escalate when he learns that Laird is about to pop the question.”

Be sure to catch Why Him? in theaters on December 23. Also, to keep up with Kaley Cuoco, follow her on Instagram here.

Do you think Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook make a good couple?

