Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco Shares Cute Pic With Boyfriend With An Even Cuter Caption

On Monday evening, Kaley Cuoco took to Instagram to show off just how happy she is to be with her new beau, Karl Cook. The Big Bang Theory actress posted an adorable photo with Cook with an even cuter caption.

When you realize your cheeks haven’t stopped hurting 😎🤓#thisguy 🙌🏽thank you @claudcraig for capturing a little bit of magic A photo posted by @normancook on Jan 16, 2017 at 9:51pm PST

Cuoco shared the snap with the caption: “When you realize your cheeks haven’t stopped hurting #thisguy thank you @claudcraig for capturing a little bit of magic.”

The 31-year-old actress has regularly been sharing photos on social media to express her happiness in her relationship. A source close to the couple recently said while chatting with E! News: “They seem to be in a good spot right now. She is always traveling with him. It’s not as much her schedule but more so his. She never knows when she’s going to be in town because she goes whenever and wherever he goes. She is super smitten.”

Most recently, Kaley Cuoco posted a slew of snaps from the Golden Globes standing next to Cook at the event. At the awards show held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, Kaley donned a gorgeous, metallic gown that had a deep plunging neckline. She carried a matching silver clutch to complete the outfit ensemble. Karl Cook looked dapper in a tux with a purple bowtie.

Cuoco posted one of the photos with Cook while on the red carpet with the caption: “Boy in Ralph Lauren…girl in Tommy Hilfiger thank you to the humans who got us all put together…takes a village! hair and grooming @christinesymondshair makeup @jamiemakeupgreenberg styling @bradgoreski @daniel_viviana mani @ashlie_johnson golden glow @tansbyashleyrose.”

