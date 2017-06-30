Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco Gives A Huge Smooch In New Pic, But Not With Her Boyfriend

Kaley Cuoco’s latest post showed her giving away a huge smooch, but it wasn’t to her boyfriend, Karl Cook. The Big Bang Theory star instead shared kisses with one of her favorite equine friends.

Nothing makes me happier than having #netty back with us! #truelove #mascot 🦄 A video posted by @normancook on Feb 9, 2017 at 4:57pm PST

The 31-year-old actress captioned the post: “Nothing makes me happier than having #netty back with us! #truelove #mascot.”

In the brief clip, Cuoco is hanging out at the stables while rocking fancy sunglasses. She attempted to give a little smooch to her horse, which Cuoco referred to as “Netty,” and the animal gave her a big wet kiss in return.

The Wedding Ringer star shared a slew of posts on Thursday from her recent horse-riding event. Her most recent snap showed her form while taking a jump on her dark brown horse.

“When your trainers heel looks WAY better than yours!! @twgoldberg #benji #sibella,” she captioned the photo.

When your trainers heel looks WAY better than yours!! 🙈🙊 @twgoldberg #benji #sibella 💙❤️ A photo posted by @normancook on Feb 10, 2017 at 8:44am PST

In addition to the photos, Kaley Cuoco shared several videos showing her riding in the event and she was absolutely killing it. “Had a blast back in the 1.40s with my queen miss #sibella,” Kaley captioned the clip.

Had a blast back in the 1.40s with my queen miss #sibella 💖 A video posted by @normancook on Feb 9, 2017 at 4:41pm PST

Also in attendance at the horseback riding venue was Cuoco’s boyfriend Karl Cook. The two posed for a pic together that might be one of their cutest photos ever.

Cuoco captioned the snap: “Doing my favourite thing with my favourite human @mrtankcook adorbs photo cred @mxday.”

Doing my favourite thing with my favourite human 🐎💏🦄🐴 @mrtankcook adorbs photo cred @mxday A photo posted by @normancook on Feb 8, 2017 at 2:13pm PST

What’s your favorite Kaley Cuoco Instagram pic?

[H/T Instagram: Kaley Cuoco]