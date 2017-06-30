Big Bang Theory Spinoff Might Have Found Its Young Sheldon Cooper

The Big Bang Theory spinoff has reportedly found their choice to portray a young Sheldon Cooper.

Iain Armitage, the young star of HBO’s Big Little Lies, has been targeted by CBS in order to portray the eccentric genius character made famous by Jim Parsons. However, CBS and Warner Bros. TV have yet to actually acknowledge that the offshoot series is happening.

The showrunners of the Untitled Sheldon Cooper Project are reportedly trying to keep things in the family as far as casting goes. In the original show, comedy vet Lauri Metcalf portrays Sheldon’s mother, Mary Cooper. The producers are looking at hiring Zoe Perry, who is Metcalf’s real-life daughter, to portray a younger Mary Cooper, according to Deadline.

The only BBT cast member involved with the show is Jim Parsons, who is currently attached to executive produce alongside Bill Prady, Chuck Lorre, and Steve Molaro, according to EW.

Just as things are moving forward with the spinoff series, CBS is looking at closing deals for contract extensions with the stars of the flagship series. In fact, the original five lead actors – Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar, and Simon Helberg – have all expressed their willingness to take pay cuts in order to give Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch bigger deals.

The original five made $1 million per episode in season 10, but are willing to give up $100k each in order to give Bialik and Rauch the chance to rake in $450k each per episode.

Glenn Geller, the president of CBS entertainment, previously commented on contract discussions back in January.

“We are in negotiations, but it is definitely business as usual,” Geller said while talking with Variety at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. “We are guardedly optimistic that we will make a deal.”

