‘Big Bang Theory’ Spinoff Series ‘Young Sheldon’ Officially Ordered By CBS

CBS has officially ordered The Big Bang Theory prequel spinoff titled Young Sheldon. The long-rumored show was officially greenlit on Monday morning.

Big Little Lies breakout actor Iain Armitage will be portraying the young eccentric genius made popular by Jim Parsons on the original series. The upcoming comedy will show a pubescent Sheldon Cooper in his awkward formative years growing up in Texas.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sheldon Cooper’s conservative Christian mother will be portrayed by Zoe Perry, who is the real-life daughter of Laurie Metcalf, the actress responsible for portraying Sheldon’s mom on BBT.

Other confirmed cast members on Young Sheldon include Lance Barber (The Comeback), Raegan Revord (Modern Family), and Montana Jordan (The Legacy of Whitetail Deer Hunter), according to TVLine.

Jim Parsons is the only BBT cast member to be involved with the new series. The 43-year-old actor will be serving as an executive producer and will be narrating the offshoot show. Parsons will join BBT creator Chuck Lorre and the current showrunners Steve Molaro and Todd Spiewak.

The series premiere will be directed by Jungle Book helmer Jon Favreau.

CBS chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves recently addressed the Sheldon spinoff while speaking at the Deutsche Bank Media and Telecom conference in Palm Beach, Florida.

“Picture him as a 10-year-old boy growing up in Texas in a very right-wing family that is not used to having a 10-year-old genius living in their midst,” Moonves said.

The CBS exec also dished on when Young Sheldon would be airing on the network.

“That will be the show probably on right after Big Bang.”

While the wheels are officially in motion for the spinoff show, CBS is still working to reach agreements with the cast members of The Big Bang Theory in order to film further installments of the beloved sitcom.

Leslie Moonves dished last week that the star-studded cast – including Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, and Melissa Rauch – is on the “two-yard line” for striking an agreement. “I suspect you will hear news about that fairly shortly,” he said.

Be sure to tune in for The Big Bang Theory on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Are you excited to watch the Big Bang Theory spinoff Young Sheldon?

Up Next:

[H/T TVLine]