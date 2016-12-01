Big Bang Theory Gives First Look At Christopher Lloyd

The first look at Christopher Lloyd’s character from his guest starring spot on The Big Bang Theory has finally surfaced online.

While the Back to the Future star was confirmed to be in an episode on the wildly popular CBS series several weeks ago, Chuck Lorre and the production squad have been keeping the details of his character a secret. However, it has been revealed that his character’s name is Theodore, according to Entertainment Weekly.

In the first image, a scruffy Christopher Lloyd looks like he is making himself right at home in Sheldon and Leonard’s apartment. The 78-year-old actor is sporting a smile while making a sandwich at the kitchen counter.

At the time that producers Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady, and showrunner Steve Molaro made the announcement that Lloyd would be making an appearance on BBT, they released this statement:

We’re so excited to be working with Christopher Lloyd, and think we’ve created a fun part that fans will really enjoy.

One character that many of the fans have speculated that Lloyd might be stepping into is the role of Howard’s father. Showrunner Steve Molaro seemingly shot down the theory that Lloyd could be portraying Howard’s father when he said to The Hollywood Reporter, “Howard’s father is something that’s always floating around the ether, but there are no plans at the moment.”

Provided that the cast and crew on BBT have indicated that they want to continue the show as long as possible, hopefully the fans will be fortunate enough to see Christopher Lloyd make the transition into a recurring role on the series.

Christopher Lloyd most recent film appearances include roles in Cold Moon, I Am Not a Serial Killer, and a TV movie titled Donald Trump’s The Art of the Deal: The Movie. Several notable small screen credits of Lloyd’s include appearances in Cheers, Chuck, Taxi, and an upcoming role on the SyFy Network’s 12 Monkeys.

The new episode of The Big Bang Theory featuring Christopher Lloyd airs on Thursday at 8 p.m. on CBS.

