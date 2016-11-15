Beyond Debuts On Freeform With Special Two-Hour Premiere

Freeform’s new Beyond is set to debut January 2, 2017, at 9:00pm PST with a very special treat.



In a network first, the show in its entirety will be available via the Freeform App, allowing viewers to binge to their heart’s content. The series premiere will also be a special two-hour episode.

“Beyond” is a one-hour drama about Holden, a young man who wakes up from a coma after 12 years and discovers new abilities that propel him into the middle of a dangerous conspiracy,” according to a press release. “Now Holden must try and figure out what happened to him during those 12 years; how to survive a world that changed while he was gone; and answer the question, why did this happen to him?”

Beyond features an all-star cast including Burkley Duffield from House of Anubis, Romy Rosemont from Glee, Michael McGrady from American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson, Jonathan Whitesell from Once Upon a Time, Dilan Gwyn from Da Vinci’s Demons, and Jeff Pierre from Shameless.

So don’t miss Beyond on Freeform on January 2, 2017!